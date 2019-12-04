Intercontinental Exchange Chairman & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher To Present At The Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference On December 11

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE's website at http://ir.theice.com/.
