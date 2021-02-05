Intercontinental Exchange Chairman & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher To Present At The Goldman Sachs Technology And Internet Conference On February 11

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, February 11 at 2:50 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.