Intercontinental Exchange Chair & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher To Present At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference On September 9

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chair and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, September 9 at 5:25 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/