Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Intercontinental Exchange CFO Warren Gardiner To Present At The J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference On November 14

Date 07/11/2024

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that Warren Gardiner, CFO, will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 10:10 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg