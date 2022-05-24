BV_Trial Banner.gif
Intercontinental Exchange CFO Warren Gardiner And NYSE President Lynn Martin To Speak At The 12th Annual Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference On May 31

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today that Warren Gardiner, Intercontinental Exchange CFO, and Lynn Martin, NYSE President and Fixed Income & Data Services Chair will speak at 12th Annual Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at www.ir.theice.com.

