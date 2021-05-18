 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Results rom 2021 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Date 18/05/2021

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the results of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held Friday, May 14. A replay of the meeting is available at www.ir.theice.com.


Each of the twelve director nominees received a majority of the votes cast “for” their election. Each director was elected to a one-year term.

Stockholders approved an advisory executive compensation vote, with a majority of the votes cast “for” the proposal.

Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 with a majority of the votes cast “for” the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP.

In addition, a majority of stockholders voted “for” a stockholder proposal regarding the adoption of a simple majority voting standard.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. served as the Inspector of Elections, which tabulated and verified the results of the stockholder vote.