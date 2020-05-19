Intercontinental Exchange Announces Results From 2020 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced the results of the company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held Friday, May 15. A replay of the meeting will be available at http://ir.theice.com.
Each of the eleven director nominees received a majority of votes cast “for” their election. Each director was elected to a one-year term.
Stockholders approved an advisory executive compensation vote, with a majority of the votes cast “for” the proposal.
Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 with a majority of the votes cast “for” the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP.
Broadridge Investor Communication Solutions served as the Inspector of Elections, which tabulated and verified the results of the stockholder vote.