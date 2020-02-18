Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Open Interest In Multiple Global Energy Markets

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced record open interest in several of its energy markets on February 13 and 14, 2020. This included total oil, other crude and refined products, and TTF natural gas.
“Our diverse energy platform, which offers a robust suite of products spanning global oil, natural gas, power and environmental markets, provides our customers with the tools they need for efficient price discovery and risk management”, said Stuart Williams, President of ICE Futures Europe. “As global energy markets continue to advance and evolve, open interest across our energy complex is building.”
Open interest records include:
- Total oil futures and options of 13.1 million contracts
- Other crude and refined products of 5.9 million contracts
- TTF natural gas futures and options of 2.9 million contracts
As the world’s leading energy marketplace, ICE offers benchmark futures and options contracts across global markets, including oil (Brent, WTI and Platts Dubai), natural gas (Henry Hub, TTF, NBP and JKM LNG), power and emissions.