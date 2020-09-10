Intercontinental Exchange Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering by Ellie Mae Parent, LP, an entity controlled by Thoma Bravo (the “selling stockholder”), of 9,180,568 shares of ICE’s common stock at a price to the public of $100.20 per share. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as the sole underwriter for this offering. The offering is expected to close on or about September 11, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The shares offered in the secondary offering were originally issued to the selling stockholder in connection with ICE’s acquisition of Ellie Mae, Inc. ICE did not sell any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ICE has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and will file a final prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at: www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.