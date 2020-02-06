 Skip to main Content
Intercontinental Exchange Announces 9% Increase To Its Quarterly Dividend

Date 06/02/2020

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.30 per share, up 9% from its previous $0.275 per share quarterly dividend in 2019.

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2020.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2020 to be $1.20 per share, for an aggregate payout of approximately $660 million, and the expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.

Record Date

  

Payable Date

March 17, 2020

  

March 31, 2020

June 16, 2020

  

June 30, 2020

Sept 16, 2020

  

Sept 30, 2020

Dec 16, 2020

  

Dec 31, 2020

 