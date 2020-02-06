Intercontinental Exchange Announces 9% Increase To Its Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.30 per share, up 9% from its previous $0.275 per share quarterly dividend in 2019.
The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2020.
ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2020 to be $1.20 per share, for an aggregate payout of approximately $660 million, and the expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
March 17, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
June 16, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
Sept 16, 2020
|
Sept 30, 2020
|
Dec 16, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2020