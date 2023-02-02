BV_Trial Banner.gif
Intercontinental Exchange Announces 11% Increase To Its Quarterly Dividend

Date 02/02/2023

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.42 per share, up 11% from its previous $0.38 per share quarterly dividend in 2022.

 

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2023.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2023 to be $1.68 per share. The expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.

Record Date

 

  

Payable Date

March 17, 2023

 

  

March 31, 2023

June 15, 2023

 

  

June 30, 2023

September 15, 2023

 

  

September 29, 2023

December 14, 2023

December 29, 2023 
