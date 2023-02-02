Intercontinental Exchange Announces 11% Increase To Its Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.42 per share, up 11% from its previous $0.38 per share quarterly dividend in 2022.

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2023.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2023 to be $1.68 per share. The expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.