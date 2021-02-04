 Skip to main Content
Intercontinental Exchange Announces 10% Increase To Its Quarterly Dividend

Date 04/02/2021

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10% from its previous $0.30 per share quarterly dividend in 2020.


The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2021.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2021 to be $1.32 per share, for an aggregate payout of approximately $745 million, and the expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.

Record Date

  

Payable Date

March 17, 2021

  

March 31, 2021

June 16, 2021

  

June 30, 2021

Sept 16, 2021

  

Sept 30, 2021

Dec 17, 2021

  

Dec 31, 2021

 