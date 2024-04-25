Interactive Brokers Announces Extended Trading Hours For US Treasury Bonds - Clients Can Trade 22x5 To React Rapidly To Global Market News And Economic Events

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced a significant expansion of trading hours for US Treasury bonds on its platform. Clients around the world can now trade US Treasury bonds for 22 hours each day. The trading session closes daily at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), reopens at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and continues until 5:00 pm the following day. During Eastern Standard Time (EST), the market operates from 7:00 pm to 5:00 pm. This is a significant extension from the previous nine hours per day.

This groundbreaking expansion caters especially to Interactive Brokers' global clients, allowing them to trade US Treasuries during their local trading hours. In addition, all clients are now able to respond swiftly to global market news and economic events as they occur, regardless of time or location.

"The extension of trading hours for US Treasury bonds represents a significant enhancement to our offerings," said Thomas Frank, Executive Vice President of Interactive Brokers. "It is part of an ongoing effort to expand our bond offering by adding new coverage, products, venues and liquidity. We aim to provide our clients with the most flexible and comprehensive trading environment possible. With clients in over 200 countries and territories, it’s essential that we accommodate their needs and provide opportunities to trade on a schedule that suits them best, especially in a market as crucial as that of US Treasuries."

US Treasury bonds are considered one of the safest investment options and are highly sought after by investors seeking stability and security in their portfolios. By extending the trading hours, Interactive Brokers enhances accessibility to these instruments, allowing investors to manage their portfolios more effectively. This flexibility can potentially lead to more profitable trades and better risk management.

Interactive Brokers offers an unparalleled range of bonds, with over 1 million corporate, municipal, treasury, and non-US sovereign bonds available. IBKR provides these without mark-ups or built-in spreads and charges low, transparent commissions. Clients also benefit from free access to the powerful IBKR Bond Marketplace search tool, which allows them to search and compare bonds by type, maturity, yield, and other criteria to tailor their investments to their specific needs and objectives.

For more information about the extended trading hours on US Treasuries at Interactive Brokers, please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/trading/products-bonds.php

Canada: https://www.interactivebrokers.ca/en/trading/products-bonds.php

United Kingdom: https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/en/trading/products-bonds.php

Europe: https://www.interactivebrokers.ie/en/trading/products-bonds.php

Hong Kong: https://www.interactivebrokers.com.hk/en/trading/products-bonds.php

Singapore: https://www.interactivebrokers.com.sg/en/trading/products-bonds.php

Australia: https://www.interactivebrokers.com.au/en/trading/products-bonds.php

India: https://www.interactivebrokers.co.in/en/trading/products-bonds.php