Insight Discovery, an award-winning strategic communications and market intelligence business is delighted to announce that it is the Middle East partner for Senasen Group, which has developed a Fintech platform to help investment management companies make fund distribution and investor engagement more efficient- from originating a new relationship to managing a client relationship. Senasen enables companies to profile your overall brand, profile individual funds, and communicate directly with interested investors.
Senasen provides investors - whether a HNW investor, family office, intermediary or professional investor- a great user experience to view and engage with the multi-media content your company creates to tell their story. Investors want to engage remotely and digitally but not via social media and email - there is now a smarter way to attract investors to your company website, make contact, and communicate between meetings.
Asset management companies can add their company profile for free by visiting www.senasen.com. If you wish to access additional services, such as private rooms for groups, archiving, and multi user accounts, it’s possible to subscribe for a modest monthly fee.
Insight Discovery Partners With Senasen Group To Power Investment Management Companies Investor Engagement
Date 12/05/2020
