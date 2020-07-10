ING Appoints Former Google Compare And Confused.Com CEO, Nicolas Weng Kan As The CEO Of Yolt

- Nicolas Weng Kan will be responsible for both arms of the ING backed Fintech, the B2C Yolt app and B2B open banking provider, Yolt Technology Services
- CEO joins as award winning money app Yolt announces 1.5 million registered users and as Yolt Technology Services (YTS) celebrates making over 800 million API calls to date (22 million per week)
- A true champion of product innovation, Nicolas will lead both brands in empowering more consumers and businesses to reap the benefits of open banking technology
Nicolas Weng Kan, the former CEO of Google Compare and Confused.com, has today been announced as the CEO of Yolt.
In this role, Nicolas will be responsible for managing both Yolt, the award-winning smart money app, with 1.5 million registered users and Yolt Technology Services (YTS), the leading open banking provider making over 22 million API calls a week.
Nicolas brings extensive experience within the financial services and tech sector, having spent the last six years in senior roles such as the CEO of Google Compare, CEO of Confused.com and the Head of Operations for leading UK insurer, Admiral. A champion of product innovation and digital excellence, that produces real value to consumers and businesses, Nicolas has also led successful start ups previously, having launched ‘Quickquote’ (where users can obtain an insurance quote in less than 10 seconds) and ‘Motormate’ (whereby users can secure discounts on products, based on data captured through the app). Nicolas most recently launched ONEZERO-ME, a digital credit and risk scoring start-up.
Nicolas was born and raised in Madagascar, completed his MBA in France and has held senior positions in the UK, Taiwan, Japan and China.
Nicolas Weng Kan, CEO, Yolt, comments:
“I am thrilled to join such a bright and talented team across both Yolt and Yolt Technology Services (YTS). The world as we know it is changing and it’s the companies who can deliver innovation excellence, who will thrive for the good of their customers.
“I strongly believe we have the talent, experience and commitment to support both consumers and businesses through these uncertain times. Now, perhaps more than ever, is when open banking adoption is likely to have a transformative impact, whether that’s delivered through innovative money apps like Yolt or as a service to companies looking to bring new solutions to market quickly and efficiently.”
Benoit Legrand, Chief Innovation Officer, ING, comments:
“ING’s Think Forward Strategy means we are committed to thinking beyond banking, making it clear, easy and available anytime, anywhere. ING was recently voted as the most innovative bank in Western Europe and this is because we continue to deliver on our strategy to grow concepts into scale-ups like Yolt - who are already making great waves in disrupting the traditional banking model, with over 1.5 million registered users in just three short years.
“Nicolas’s extensive experience, passion and dedication for digital product innovation make him an excellent CEO for Yolt and I’m confident his appointment will only accelerate and strengthen the success of both businesses.”