Infront Launches New Wealth Portal Solution In Germany And Switzerland

Infront, a leading provider of wealth management solutions, is now offering a web-based solution for end customers of wealth managers in Germany and Switzerland. The Wealth Portal is a modern platform that allows banks and wealth managers to provide their clients online access to investment information, evaluations, and documents anytime, anywhere. The new web-based solution can be used seamlessly across both mobile devices and desktop.

With the Wealth Portal platform, financial service providers in wealth management can offer their clients an innovative white-label platform. This allows investors to gain a simple and direct overview of their investments and portfolios, ensuring maximum transparency.

Infront's Wealth Portal is a cutting-edge tool that enables wealth managers to digitise their offerings and offer the services that today’s demanding clients expect. Investors can easily view their portfolio holdings, performance, and transaction history with just a few clicks via a user-friendly and intuitive interface, as well as accessing reports and documents through the secure messaging service. The Wealth Portal significantly enhances the user experience, enables around-the-clock access to information, and will further strengthen client loyalty to banks and wealth managers.

The Wealth Portal can be integrated with existing Infront portfolio solutions. Banks and wealth managers can manage the sharing of information, customise the interface according to their preferences and needs, and connect digitally with their clients. Financial service providers are always informed whether the information and messages are viewed by the clients, thereby revolutionising communication between the client and wealth manager while meeting regulatory requirements. The modern architecture and security design are also perfectly suited to meet the growing regulatory requirements for IT security.

Udo Kersting, General Manager of Infront Germany, emphasises, “Our new Wealth Portal modernises the user experience for investors. The platform allows institutions to bring their user interface to a highly modern and interactive standard without significant technical effort. Investors can use this new solution to view their investments easily and find out about current developments. The Wealth Portal is a crucial channel to adequately meet today's user needs – an absolute necessity given the wealth transfer to younger generations. We are convinced that this platform will strengthen the relationship between wealth managers and investors. The user-friendly integration of digital solutions also gives institutions the opportunity to reach and meet the needs of new customer groups in the future.”