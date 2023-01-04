Inflows Of US$433m In 2022, But The Weakest Year Since 2018 - CoinShares Research: Fund Flows

- Digital assets saw inflows totalling US$433m for the whole of 2022, the lowest since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233m.
- In a year where bitcoin prices fell by 63%, a clear bear market precipitated by irrational exuberance and an overly hawkish FED, it is encouraging to see investors on the whole still choosing to invest.
- 2022 saw the emergence of short-investment products which saw inflows of US$108m, they remain a niche asset which represent only 1.1% of total Bitcoin AuM.
