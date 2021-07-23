Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) releases a notice on requesting public comments on the Administration of Abnormal Trading Behaviors Rules of Shanghai International Energy Exchange, and other implement Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, as shown below:
INE proposes to revise its Administration of Abnormal Trading Behaviors Rules, Administration of Accounts Involving Actual Control Relationship Rules, the Clearing Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and is requesting public comments on these rules.
Please send your opinions and advices on revising the above rules to INE in writing or through emails before July 30, 2021. Your feedback also indicates that you agree to use your contact information and materials for use by the INE and only for requesting comments described in this Notice.
Contact
Email: ine.advice@ine.cn
Tel.: +86-21-68400000
Fax: +86-21-20767686
Postal address: Legal and Compliance Department, 23/F, 288 Xiangcheng Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, 200122, China
Appendices:
1. Revision Explanation
2. Comparative Table
3. Administration of Abnormal Trading Behaviors Rules of Shanghai International Energy Exchange（for Public Consultation）(Revised and Restated)
4. Administration of Accounts Involving Actual Control Relationship Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange（for Public Consultation）(Revised and Restated)
5. Clearing Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange（for Public Consultation）(Revised and Restated)
Disclaimer: The rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange are made in Chinese. The English version of such rules is for reference only and shall have no legal effect.