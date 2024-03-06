Industry Heavyweight Niall Cameron Joins BMLL As NED And investor - Former HSBC, IHS Markit and ABN Amro Executive To Support The Strategic Direction Of The Business

BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3, 2 and 1 historical data and analytics across global equity, ETFs and futures markets, today announced the appointment of Niall Cameron as Non-Executive Director to support the strategic development of the business. At the same time, Cameron joins BMLL’s group of investors.

A former HSBC, IHS Markit and ABN Amro executive, Cameron is an experienced leader in both executive and non-executive roles with a stellar track record that places him at the intersection of financial markets, digital finance, fintech and data. Today, he brings these experiences together at Fintech Connex, a firm he co-founded in 2020, focused on helping companies on their scale-up journey.

Cameron’s appointment follows a period of accelerated growth for the company, fuelled by its recent Series B $26m funding round supported by Factset, Nasdaq Ventures, IQ Capital and Snowflake Ventures. In 2023 alone, BMLL expanded its global data coverage with the addition of more than 30 data sets from global exchanges, including APAC, EMEA and the Americas and entered into strategic, global data distribution partnerships with Snowflake and Exegy. During this time, BMLL also expanded its global footprint by building a presence in New York and adding 15 team members in the US and the UK.

An expert in financial markets and data, Cameron brings with him extensive experience in strategic positioning, deal-making, and product and commercial advisory for Fintech. His career spans more than three decades. He served as Global Head of Digital Markets (EMEA/MENA) at HSBC, progressing to the role of Global Head of Digital for the commercial and institutional client base, where he implemented a large-scale digital transformation project over several years. Prior to HSBC, Cameron was an executive committee member at IHS Markit, where he served as Global Co-Head of Equities, Indices, Commodities, Risk Management and Economics. He started his career as a trader and then syndicate manager at firms including Merrill Lynch, rising to Global Head of Traded Markets at ABN Amro in the early 2000s.

Cameron said: “I am thrilled to join BMLL as non-executive director. Throughout my career I was fortunate to hold senior executive roles at Markit Group where I learned about the power of financial data. BMLL’s data science capabilities, the depth and breadth of its Level 3, 2 and 1 data are unmatched in the industry. What's more, its collaboration and distribution partnerships are breaking down the barriers to accessing high quality historical data for market participants around the world. I look forward to working with the leadership team and the board in supporting BMLL’s growth strategy going forward”.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, added: “I am very excited to welcome Niall Cameron as non-executive director and investor to BMLL. Having worked with Niall at ABN Amro and benefitted from his strategic counsel in my career and again in my early days at BMLL, I witnessed his passion for the industry first-hand. His experience at IHS Markit and HSBC will be invaluable for our executive team and in our growth journey. We look forward to working with him as we continue our mission to democratise access to the most granular order book data and help global market participants understand how markets truly behave”.

BMLL offers banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups, academic institutions and regulators immediate and flexible access to the most granular T+1 order book data and advanced pre and post-trade analytics. BMLL gives users the ability to understand market behaviour, accelerate research, optimise trading strategies and generate alpha more predictably.