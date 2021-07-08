Industrial Stars Of Italy 4 S.p.A. Lists On AIM Italia

-
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Industrial Stars of Italy 4 S.p.A., a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) sponsored by Giovanni Cavallini, Attilio Arietti, Davide Milano and Enrico Arietti, on its listing on Borsa Italiana’s AIM Italia. Industrial Stars of Italy 4 S.p.A. aims to invest the capital raised in medium-sized Italian private companies, characterised by a strong competitive positioning in their field of activity and a significant international presence or international development plans.
In the placement phase Industrial Stars of Italy 4 S.p.A. raised €138 million.
Industrial Stars of Italy 4 S.p.A. represents the sixteenth listing in 2021 on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on AIM Italia to 149.
Industrial Stars of Italy 4 S.p.A. is the thirteenth SPAC listing on Euronext markets in 2021, bringing the total number of SPACs admitted to Euronext markets to 49.
The Promoters of Industrial Stars of Italy 4 S.p.A., Giovanni Cavallini (Chairman), Attilio Arietti (Vice Chairman), Davide Milano and Enrico Arietti, commented: “Industrial Stars of Italy 4 is a highly innovative SPAC and we are delighted that our investors have responded favourably to our innovations. These aim to better align the interests of the market with those of target shareholders and SPAC promoters. They also aim to shorten the time of execution of deals and give a faster response on their outcome to the market. Moreover, a bonus treatment is reserved for those investors who subscribe to the shares in the IPO and keep them until the shareholders' meeting that will decide on the business combination. We have been certain since 2012 that SPACs are a very effective tool to list Italy’s mid-caps. We hope that our innovations will contribute to the beginning of a new season for Italian SPACs”.
The Promoters of Industrial Stars of Italy 4 S.p.A. rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.
