BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

India-UK 2nd Financial Markets Dialogue: Joint Statement

Date 19/04/2023

India and the UK held the second meeting of the India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue on 19 April 2023, to deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector.

 

Documents

India-UK 2nd Financial Markets Dialogue: Joint Statement

Details

On 19 April, Richard Knox, Director for International Financial Services at HM Treasury, and Surbhi Jain Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, co-chaired the second India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue. Governments and regulators from both countries met to discuss several areas with a view to deepen the financial services relationship – focusing on sustainable finance, insurance, asset management, capital markets and payments & cryptoassets.


MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach