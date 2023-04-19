India-UK 2nd Financial Markets Dialogue: Joint Statement

India and the UK held the second meeting of the India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue on 19 April 2023, to deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector.
On 19 April, Richard Knox, Director for International Financial Services at HM Treasury, and Surbhi Jain Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, co-chaired the second India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue. Governments and regulators from both countries met to discuss several areas with a view to deepen the financial services relationship – focusing on sustainable finance, insurance, asset management, capital markets and payments & cryptoassets.