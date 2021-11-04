Index FinTech BITA Uses Vienna Stock Exchange Data Network

The Vienna Stock Exchange announces a new service offering and cooperation with the German fintech company BITA GmbH in the market data and index area. For the first time, the index data supplied by the cooperation partner is distributed defacto around the clock (00:30 - 23:30). The ADH data feed, a state-of-the-art infrastructure, establishes access to international customers in real time on a technical level. The customer network of Wiener Börse AG comprises all major market data providers and news agencies worldwide.
"Building pipelines into all major data vendors and distributors is a cumbersome and costly undertaking. Wiener Börse is an ideal partner for us as they can disseminate our indices and market data thanks to their flexible, scalable and robust infrastructure. This partnership will enable BITA to reach a significantly wider audience with our data and products while maintaining our focus on product innovation and growth", so Victor Gomez, CEO of BITA GmbH.
"Wiener Börse acts as a modern infrastructure and service provider. By providing our powerful systems, we enable new partners such as index providers to focus on business development. We are looking forward to working with BITA GmbH," said Martin Wenzl, Head of Listings & Indices at Wiener Börse AG.
With five business areas, Wiener Börse AG, which operates the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague, is strategically broadly positioned. In addition to the central areas of trading and listings, the Vienna Stock Exchange is the No. 1 contact for market data from Central and Southeastern Europe: As a "one-stop shop", market information from eleven exchanges is offered. The proprietary index offering comprises 140+ indices; with a large part of them tracking national, regional and industry developments in the CEE & CIS region.