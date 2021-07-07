 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

SIX Swiss Index Committee: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

Date 07/07/2021

The Swiss Index Committee of SIX has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 17 September 2021 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 20 September 2021.

 

 

Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets

Admission to the SMI® and SPI®20

LOGITECH N

 CH0025751329


Exclusion from the SMI® and SPI®20

SWATCH GROUP I

CH0012255151



Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

SWATCH GROUP I

CH0012255151

ZUR ROSE GROUP N

CH0042615283


Exclusion from the SMIM®

LOGITECH N

CH0025751329

OC OERLIKON N

CH0000816824


Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admission to the SLI®

VIFOR N

 CH0364749348


Exclusion from the SLI®

CLARIANT N

 CH0012142631


SLI® 9% cappings

Based on the SLI® index rules, section 7.11.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:

NESTLE N

 CH0038863350

ROCHE N

 CH0012032048

NOVARTIS N

 CH0012005267

ZURICH INSURANCEN

 CH0011075394

 

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large

LOGITECH N

CH0025751329


Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid

SWISSCOM N

CH0008742519


Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

 


Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

 


Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®

Admission to the SXI Life Sciences®

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N

 CH0100191136


Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®

SANTHERA N

 CH0027148649


Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Admission to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N

 CH0100191136


Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®

SANTHERA N

 CH0027148649

 

Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

Rothschild RE Swiss

 CH0124238004

SOLVL 61 PRT

 CH0002785456

UBS FONCIPARS

 CH0014420852


Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

UBS SW SWISSREAL

 CH0014420886

CS REF INTERSWISS

 CH0002769351

SCHRODER IMMOPLUS

 CH0395718866


Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  

 

Further Links

The equity selection list, which is compiled four times a year on the basis of the admission and exclusion criteria, is available on the website[1]:

[1] Access to the Closed User Group required.