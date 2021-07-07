SIX Swiss Index Committee: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

The Swiss Index Committee of SIX has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 17 September 2021 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 20 September 2021.
Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets
Admission to the SMI® and SPI®20
|
LOGITECH N
|CH0025751329
Exclusion from the SMI® and SPI®20
|
SWATCH GROUP I
|
CH0012255151
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admission to the SMIM®
|
SWATCH GROUP I
|
CH0012255151
|
ZUR ROSE GROUP N
|
CH0042615283
Exclusion from the SMIM®
|
LOGITECH N
|
CH0025751329
|
OC OERLIKON N
|
CH0000816824
Changes to the SLI® index basket
Admission to the SLI®
|
VIFOR N
|CH0364749348
Exclusion from the SLI®
|
CLARIANT N
|CH0012142631
SLI® 9% cappings
Based on the SLI® index rules, section 7.11.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:
|
NESTLE N
|CH0038863350
|
ROCHE N
|CH0012032048
|
NOVARTIS N
|CH0012005267
|
ZURICH INSURANCEN
|CH0011075394
Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large
|
LOGITECH N
|
CH0025751329
Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid
|
SWISSCOM N
|
CH0008742519
Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
|
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
|
Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®
Admission to the SXI Life Sciences®
|
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N
|CH0100191136
Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®
|
SANTHERA N
|CH0027148649
Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®
Admission to the SXI Bio+Medtech®
|
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N
|CH0100191136
Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®
|
SANTHERA N
|CH0027148649
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
|
Rothschild RE Swiss
|CH0124238004
|
SOLVL 61 PRT
|CH0002785456
|
UBS FONCIPARS
|CH0014420852
Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
|
UBS SW SWISSREAL
|CH0014420886
|
CS REF INTERSWISS
|CH0002769351
|
SCHRODER IMMOPLUS
|CH0395718866
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
