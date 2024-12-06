Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Increase To The Maximum Price Limit For MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options And MIAX Sapphire Options Effective Monday, December 9, 2024

Date 06/12/2024

Effective Monday, December 9, 2024, MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Sapphire Options (the “Exchanges”) will increase the maximum price setting for quotes and orders entered on the Exchanges from $4,499.99 to $5,499.99.

For further information, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:

For questions regarding the maximum price limit change, please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg