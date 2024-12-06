Increase To The Maximum Price Limit For MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options And MIAX Sapphire Options Effective Monday, December 9, 2024

Effective Monday, December 9, 2024, MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Sapphire Options (the “Exchanges”) will increase the maximum price setting for quotes and orders entered on the Exchanges from $4,499.99 to $5,499.99.
For further information, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:
- MIAX Options RC 2024-74
- MIAX Pearl Options RC 2024-71
- MIAX Emerald Options RC 2024-73
- MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-81
For questions regarding the maximum price limit change, please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.