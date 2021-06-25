Inbest VII To Start Trading On BME Growth On 29 June

- It is the 4th company to list on this BME Market in 2021 and it will have a value of 13.8 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of the Market has approved the listing of INBEST VII INMUEBLES SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, which is the fourth one to list on BME Growth in 2021, is scheduled to start trading on 29 June 2021.
The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 1 euro, which brings the total value to 13.8 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YINB7”. Its Registered Adviser is Deloitte while Renta 4 Banco acts as Liquidity Provider.
INBEST VII does not directly own real estate but it does indirectly through its participation in Assets I and Assets II, end vehicles through which real estate is purchased, managed and sold. Currently, these vehicles hold an asset portfolio mainly made up of buildings and commercial premises located in Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao and Las Palmas.
The Informative Document on INBEST VII can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.