Inaugural FII PRIORITY Asia Summit To Be Held In Hong Kong

HKEX is pleased to be partnering with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and the Hong Kong Government for the inaugural FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Hong Kong between 7 and 8 December, 2023.

HKEX Chairman, Laura M Cha, said: “HKEX is delighted to partner with FII Institute and the HKSAR Government to bring FII PRIORITY to Asia in December 2023. This major new summit fully aligns with HKEX’s commitment to promote connectivity across markets, economies and societies, fostering a world where collaboration and innovation can help find solutions to global challenges. We look forward to welcoming experts and leaders to Hong Kong and building a shared and sustainable future for us all.”

HKEX CEO, Nicolas Aguzin, said, “Connectivity is integral to building resiliency, creating opportunities and successfully navigating dynamic markets and environments. At HKEX, our role as global superconnector, at the interface of East and West, shapes not only our own future, but that of all our stakeholders. FII PRIORITY Asia shares our values and vision to connect, promote and progress our markets and the communities they support for the prosperity of all and we look forward to co-hosting their inaugural Asian summit later this year.”

Please see FII Institute’s announcement published today here<https://fii-institute.org/press/fii-institute-set-to-hold-fii-priority-asia-summit-in-hong-kong-in-december-2023/>.