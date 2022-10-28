Finansinspektionen: New Operational Section For Payments And Preparedness

FI will create a new operational section to focus on payments and preparedness.

In order to increase the authority's focus on payments and preparedness, FI has decided to gather all matters related to this area under a new operational section. This change is due to FI's new assignment as the sector-responsible authority for civil preparedness for the financial sector.



The new operational section will be called Payments and will be responsible for the supervision of

payment clearing organisations and payment service undertakings,

payment risks and crypto,

IT risks, security protection and coordination of the build-up of the civil defence, and

anti-money laundering and the countering of terrorist financing.

The new section will initially consist of around 75 staff members, the majority of whom currently work at the Banking section at FI. Recruitment for the new operational section is under way.

FI's Board of Directors decided to create the new section on 25 October, and the intention is for the section to become operational on 1 March 2023.



