IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Appoints Brenda Boultwood As Director Of The Office Of Risk Management

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Brenda Boultwood as Director of the Office of Risk Management (ORM). Ms. Boultwood will succeed Vivek Arora, who has moved to the African Department as Deputy Director. Ms. Boultwood is expected to begin her work in this role on April 12, 2021.
Ms. Boultwood, a US national, joins the IMF with more than 32 years of experience in key positions in enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, and business at a number of large global organizations. Most recently, she was the Chief Revenue Officer at 4CRisk.ai, a Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence firm that focuses on regulatory compliance in financial services. Prior to that, she was a Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions at MetricStream, where she was responsible for a portfolio of key industry verticals that included energy and utilities, federal agencies, strategic banking, and financial services.
“Over the past year, IMF Management and the Executive Board recognized the pressing need to deepen the enterprise risk management function and increase the role of the Director of ORM, against the backdrop of heightened global economic uncertainty, IMF program complexity, and accelerated internal modernization,” Ms. Georgieva said.
“Brenda brings a wealth of experience to the Fund and will be instrumental in leading the further development of our Office of Risk Management as we navigate the uncertainties of COVID-19 and the post-pandemic recovery. These changes include elevating the head of the office to a Director level position, increasing the resources of the office, and enhancing the overall role of risk management in the work of the Fund. I am thrilled to welcome her on board.”
Among her previous leadership roles, Ms. Boultwood served as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk officer at Constellation Energy, and as a board member on both the Committee of Chief Risk Officers (CCRO) and the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). She was also the Global Head of Strategy, Alternative Investment Services, at JPMorgan Chase.
Ms. Boultwood currently authors a monthly “CRO Outlook” column for GARP, and serves on the board of directors at the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation in Maryland, USA. She holds a PhD in Economics from the City University of New York, specializing in Financial Economics and Econometrics.