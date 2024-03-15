Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

IMF Investigates Cyber-Security Incident

Date 15/03/2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently experienced a cyber incident, which was detected on February 16, 2024.

A subsequent investigation, with the assistance of independent cybersecurity experts, determined the nature of the breach, and remediation actions were taken.

The investigation determined that eleven (11) IMF email accounts were compromised. The impacted email accounts were re-secured. We have no indication of further compromise beyond these email accounts at this point in time. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

The IMF takes prevention of, and defense against, cyber incidents very seriously and, like all organizations, operates under the assumption that cyber incidents will unfortunately occur. The IMF has a robust cybersecurity program in place to respond quickly and effectively to such incidents.

