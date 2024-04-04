IMF Executive Board Statement On The Managing Director’s Selection Process

The Board Coordinators of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr. Afonso S. Bevilaqua and Mr. Abdullah F. BinZarah, made the following statement today:

“The period for submitting nominations for the position of the next Managing Director closed on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. One candidate, the current Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, has been nominated.

“The Board will now proceed in line with the process described in the decision of March 13, 2024, including holding meetings between the candidate, Ms. Georgieva, and Executive Directors. The Board’s goal is to complete the selection process as soon as possible, and at the latest by end-April, 2024.”

