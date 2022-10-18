IMF Executive Board Selects Pablo Moreno As Director Of The Independent Evaluation Office

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has selected Mr. Pablo Moreno as Director of the Independent Evaluation Office of the IMF. He will succeed Mr. Charles Collyns of the United States, whose term will expire on April 30, 2023.

Mr. Moreno currently serves as Executive Director of the IMF representing Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Spain, since November 2020. Previously, he served in different positions at the IMF Executive Board, including as Alternate Executive Director for the same constituency between 2018 and 2020; the Banco de España, where he served as Director of the Governor’s Office and Head of International Financial Organizations Division; and Senior Advisor positions at the Spanish Ministry of Economy and the Economic Office of the President of the Government.

Mr. Moreno, a national of Spain, is a member of the Civil Service Corps of State Economists in Spain. He holds a PhD and a bachelor’s degree in economics from University Complutense of Madrid, and a M.A. in public administration from George Mason University on a Fulbright scholarship.

Mr. Moreno will assume his duties in May 2023.

Background

The Independent Evaluation Office (IEO) was established by the Executive Board of the IMF in April 2000 (see Press Release No. 00/27 ). It is independent from Fund management and staff, and reports directly to the Executive Board on its findings.

The Director of the IEO is be appointed by the Executive Board for a non-renewable term of six years. In exceptional circumstances, the term may be extended by the Executive Board by no more than one year. (See IEO Terms of Reference )

Further information on the objectives and activities of the Independent Evaluation Office may be found at http://www.ieo-imf.org/ieo/pages/IEOHome.aspx