IMF And IOSCO Organise A First Joint Conference During The Annual Spring Meetings Of The IMF And World Bank - ‘Stabilizing The Future: Managing The Nexus Between Growing Capital Markets And Stability Implications’ - Monday 15 April, 14:00-18:00 – Open To All Attendees

The IMF and IOSCO are pleased to announce their first joint conference on the occasion of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings 2024 to be held in Washington D.C.

Entitled ‘Stabilizing the Future: Managing the Nexus between Growing Capital Markets and Stability Implications’, this conference will leverage IMF and IOSCO’s financial stability and capital markets expertise to deliver high-level discussions across three panels:

Improving Resilience of Funding Markets

The rising significance of Private Funds

Evolving Interactions between Central Banks and Securities Market Regulators

The Conference will feature high-level representatives from the IMF and IOSCO ecosystems including Gita Gopinath (First Deputy Managing Director, IMF), Tobias Adrian (Director Monetary & Capital Markets, IMF) and Jean-Paul Servais (Board Chair, IOSCO) as well as other senior stakeholders.

Confirmed speakers also include:

Shigeru Ariizumi, Vice Minister for International affairs, Japan FSA

Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, Chair, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), France

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chair, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Jack Inglis, CEO, Alternative Investment Management Association

Nellie Liang, Chair, FSB SCAV and Under Secretary, U.S. Treasury

Gabriel Makhlouf, Governor, Central Bank of Ireland

Andrew Mogavero, Managing Director & Global Head of Credit Products, Barclays

Martin Moloney, Secretary General, IOSCO

Fabio Natalucci, Deputy Director of Monetary & Capital Markets Department, IMF

Nikhil Rathi, CEO, UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Steven Seitz, Director, US Federal Insurance Office

Jay Surti, Division Chief, Financial Supervision & Regulation, IMF

Other speakers to be confirmed in the coming days.

The full program can be found here. All participants attending the 2024 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings are welcome to register for the conference via IMF Connect.