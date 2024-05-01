Imandra Wins “Most Innovative Operational Resilience/Business Continuity Initiative” At The A-Team Innovation Awards

We are delighted to announce that Imandra has won "Most Innovative Operational Resilience/Business Continuity Initiative" at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2024, for Imandra Markets, its flagship suite of products designed for financial markets.



The A-Team Innovation Awards recognise innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets, with a specific focus on Data Management, Trading Technology, ESG and RegTech suppliers.



Imandra Markets provides exchanges and trading venues with AI-powered services for designing, testing, calibrating and auditing complex financial systems, helping venue operators meet regulatory obligations to maintain orderly markets. Operational system resiliency is fundamental, as outages and failed technology upgrades have regulatory, commercial and reputational consequences.

Imandra digitises venue design, creating ‘digital twins’ powered by automated reasoning AI to ensure compliance and correct implementation. Financial institutions using Imandra can be confident they’re bringing the most advanced and cutting-edge rigorous engineering techniques to bear on their software lifecycle.



Paul Brennan, Chief Strategy Officer, Imandra said:

“We are very excited to win this award. It is a great recognition of our track record bringing reasoning AI and digital twin technology to financial markets, to improve operational resiliency for trading venues.”



“The Imandra Markets products already successfully supervise exchange systems responsible for around 25% of all European equities traded volume, and we are looking forward to building on that achievement to drive further adoption.”



Brennan added: “We’d like to thank our talented team here at Imandra for their ingenuity, hard work and determination in making all this possible. This award belongs to all of them.”

Imandra Markets empowers organisations to make changes to their financial infrastructure with the peace of mind that comes from predictability, whilst unlocking innovation and enhancing revenues. With Imandra, newly designed, updated, or re-platformed systems come to market more quickly and cost-effectively, and the areas of operations that Imandra has verified enjoy a leap forward in governance.