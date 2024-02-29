Imandra Awarded ISO 27001 Certification

Imandra, the AI startup pioneering the industrial application of automated reasoning for financial and safety-critical software systems, today announced it has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification.

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognised standard for information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection, and sets out the policies and procedures needed to implement an Information Security Management System (ISMS) that protects company and client information.

The news comes after Imandra’s recent announcement that the company’s flagship product, Imandra Markets, now supervises exchange technology responsible for approximately 25% of all European equities trading. Imandra Markets provides exchanges and trading venues with a suite of AI-powered services for designing, testing, calibrating, and auditing complex financial systems to improve business intelligence and system resiliency.



Paul Brennan, Chief Strategy Officer at Imandra, said: “As a pioneer in AI and automated reasoning serving regulated entities, we care deeply about identifying and addressing any potential risks to data privacy and security.



“As such, we understand and appreciate our customers' privacy protection and technology risk requirements. The ISO 27001 certification was a natural step for Imandra in demonstrating that data protection is a priority.”



Imandra has been independently audited and certified as ISO 27001 compliant and assisted on its journey to certification by Adoptech. The ISO certification gives clients and potential clients confidence that the firm’s systems, which manage the risks related to data privacy, adhere to the best practices enshrined in this international standard.

Alastair Goodwin, CEO of Adoptech, said: “We are very proud of our collaboration with Imandra to help them achieve ISO 27001 certification. From the outset, it was very clear that Imandra had an end-to-end approach to information, cyber and data security. It has been a pleasure working with them to help them establish and implement the necessary information security management systems that protect company and client information.”