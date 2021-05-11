Illimity Ends The First Quarter Of 2021 With A Net Profit Of 12.6 Million Euro (+180% Over 1Q20, +86% Over 4Q20)

Chaired by Rosalba Casiraghi, the Board of Directors of illimity Bank S.p.A. (“illimity” or the “Bank”) yesterday approved the illimity Group’s results at 31 March 2021.
illimity reported robust results in the quarter ended 31 March 2021, continuing the positive performance achieved in 2020 and posting a net profit of 12.6 million euro, its best quarterly result ever and a figure almost three times higher than that achieved in the first quarter of 2020 (4.5 million euro) and about twice the amount reported in the previous quarter (6.8 million euro).
Click here for full details.