Illimity Approves Its 2021-25 Strategic Plan - Significant And Sustainable Profitability

Date 22/06/2021

illimity, Italy’s digital bank founded through a SPAC, is pleased to announce its new 2021-2025 strategic plan.

 

 

Highlights of the plan include:

Significant and sustainable profitability:

  • ROE to double from 10% in 2021 to 20% in 2025
  • Net profit to quadruple from €60-€70 million in 2021 to over €240 million in 2025

Robust capital base including dividend flow:

  • Shareholders’ equity €1 billion in 2023, increasing to €1.4 billion in 2025
  • CET1 Ration constantly over 15%
  • Begin paying shareholders a dividend in 2022

Strategic Alliance with the ION Group

  • The IT platform developed by illimity will be licensed by ION Group, generating revenue of €90 million by 2025
  • ION will also take up to a 9.99% stake in illimity through a capital increase for 5.75 million ordinary shares and warrants for a further 2.4 million shares

B-ILTY is born

  • The creation of the first direct bank in Italy for small companies will be launched in Q4 2021

New Hype

  • Launch in Q3 2021 of digital management hub as an added feature to the largest open banking platform in Italy
  • 2021: 1.4 million customers and expected to grow to 3 million by 2025

