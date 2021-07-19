Ikonisys Lists On Euronext Growth Paris

- €4.0 million raised – market capitalisation of €55 million
- Listing brings number of MedTech companies listed on Euronext to 46
Euronext today congratulates Ikonisys, a MedTech specialising in cellular diagnosis, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALIKO).
Based in the United States, in France and in Italy, Ikonisys specialises in the early and accurate detection of cancerous diseases through a unique solution, a fully-automated digital fluorescence microscope. Ikonisys uses a combination of equipment, software and reagents to deliver automated diagnoses, with the aim of improving the communication of the results of analysis by medical laboratories. The company is going public today to accelerate the development of its platform Ikoniscope20® in the US and in Europe, while also aiming to develop new innovative applications based on artificial intelligence.
Ikonisys was listed through the admission to trading of the 9,481,727 shares making up its equity, of which 700,000 new shares were issued under a Global Offering[1].
The admission and issue price of Ikonisys shares was set at €5.75 per share. Market capitalisation was €54.5 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €4 million altogether.
Mario Crovetto, CEO of Ikonisys, said: “I would like to thank all the shareholders, both private and institutional, who have shown their confidence in us by contributing to the success of this IPO. I would also like to warmly thank our employees and customers, who, through their involvement and trust, make Ikonisys successful on a daily basis. Ikonisys has just taken a major step in its development by going public on Euronext Growth Paris. We will be able to benefit from the richness of the French MedTech ecosystem, one of the most dynamic in the world. This round of financing will enable us to accelerate our development and, in particular, the marketing in the United States and Europe of our new platform, the Ikoniscope20, a state-of-the-art digital microscope for the automated identification of circulating tumour cells (CTCs). These new financial resources will also support continued R&D funding to maintain the technological leadership of our platform. As you can see, the Ikonisys adventure is just beginning, and we start a new chapter in its history today.”
Caption: Mario Crovetto, CEO of Ikonisys, and his team rang the bell during a virtual ceremony this morning together with Camille Leca, Head of Listing France at Euronext, to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of Ikonisys.
[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.