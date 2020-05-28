 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

IIROC Nominates Three New Independent Directors To Its Board - New Directors Bring Significant Consumer Advocacy, Investor Protection And Pension Plan Experience

Date 28/05/2020

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) today nominated candidates for three upcoming Independent Director positions on its Board – all of whom extensively meet the criteria of direct experience with seniors and/or vulnerable retail investors, consumers and pension plans.

The individuals, nominated at IIROC's May 27th Board meeting, are subject to formal election at its September 2020 annual meeting. They are:

  • Malcolm Heins 
  • Jennifer Newman 
  • Laura Tamblyn Watts 

“IIROC's Board is confident that the nominees demonstrate a strong commitment to risk management, investor protection and an improved investor experience,” says Paul Allison, IIROC's Chairman of the Board. “Mr. Heins, Ms. Newman and Ms. Tamblyn Watts have established themselves throughout their careers and advocacy work as strong champions for effective and responsive regulation.”