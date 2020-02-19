IIROC Launches Cybersecurity Microsite

Cybersecurity is a key issue for Dealers and IIROC. Cybersecurity has been an important priority for IIROC for the last few years.
IIROC is committed to helping firms strengthen risk management practices and increase cybersecurity preparedness. IIROC’s initiatives include self-assessment surveys, consultations with cybersecurity professionals, and table-top exercises. We also provide educational resources such as best practice guides and webinars to help Dealers plan and implement effective risk controls and response plans for cyber threats and attacks.
