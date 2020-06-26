BME: IGBM Index New Composition For The Second Half Of 2020 - The Index Will Comprise 122 Stocks, Following The Exclusion Of Coemac And Sniace

The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee, during its ordinary index review meeting has decided that the Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) and the Indice Total will be made up of 122 stocks in the second half of the year, following the exclusion of COEMAC and SNIACE.
Both exclusions come as a consequence of their trading suspension by the CNMV. COEMAC was suspended from trading on 31 January 2020 following the start of voluntary bankruptcy proceedings while SNIACE stopped trading on the market on 12 February following the company’s procedure to go into liquidation.
Additionally, the Construction Materials Subsector Index will no longer be calculated, as it has lost all its constituents following the exclusion of the only stock included in it. In this way, the Basic Materials, Industry and Construction Sector Index will be made up of 6 Sub-Sector Indices.
The final weightings of sectors, sub-sectors and securities will be published in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s (www.bolsamadrid.es) Official Daily Bulletin on June 30th, 2020, which can be consulted on this link:
http://www.bolsamadrid.es/ing/aspx/Estadisticas/Boletin/frameboletin.aspx.
IGBM INDEX NEW COMPOSITION FOR THE SECOND HALF 2020
==================================================================
|
IGBM OIL AND POWER
|
IGBM Oil
|
REP
|
REPSOL
|
IGBM Power and Gas
|
IBE
|
IBERDROLA
|
REE
|
RED ELE.CORP
|
ELE
|
ENDESA
|
NTGY
|
NATURGY ENER
|
ENG
|
ENAGAS
|
IGBM Renewables
|
SLR
|
SOLARIA
|
ADX
|
AUDAX RENOV.
|
SPK
|
SOLARPACK
|
GRE
|
GRENERGY
|
IGBM BASIC MATERIALS, INDUSTRY AND CONSTRUCTION
|
IGBM Minerals, Metals and Processing of Metal Products
|
ACX
|
ACERINOX
|
CIE
|
CIE AUTOMOT.
|
MTS
|
ARCEL.MITTAL
|
TUB
|
TUBACEX
|
LGT
|
LINGOTES
|
BKY
|
BERKELEY
|
TRG
|
TUBOS REUNID
|
IGBM Manufacturing and Assembly of Consumer Goods
|
SGRE
|
SIEMENS GAM.
|
ZOT
|
ZARDOYA OTIS
|
GEST
|
GESTAMP
|
CAF
|
AUXIL. FF.CC
|
TLGO
|
TALGO
|
ENO
|
ELECNOR
|
AZK
|
AZKOYEN
|
NEA
|
CORREA
|
IGBM Construction
|
FER
|
FERROVIAL
|
ACS
|
ACS CONST.
|
ANA
|
ACCIONA
|
SCYR
|
SACYR
|
FCC
|
FCC
|
OHL
|
OBR.H.LAIN
|
GSJ
|
G.E.SAN JOSE
|
IGBM Industry and Chemical Industry
|
ECR
|
ERCROS
|
IGBM Engineering and Others
|
APPS
|
APPLUS SERVI
|
TRE
|
TEC.REUNIDAS
|
FDR
|
FLUIDRA
|
ABG.P
|
ABENGOA B
|
AI
|
AIRTIFICIAL
|
MDF
|
D. FELGUERA
|
ABG
|
ABENGOA A
|
GALQ
|
GRAL. ALQ. M
|
IGBM Aerospace
|
AIR
|
AIRBUS SE
|
IGBM CONSUMER GOODS
|
IGBM Food and Beverages
|
VIS
|
VISCOFAN
|
EBRO
|
EBRO FOODS
|
CCEP
|
CCEP
|
BDL
|
BARON DE LEY
|
NTH
|
NATURHOUSE
|
RIO
|
B. RIOJANAS
|
OLE
|
DEOLEO
|
PVA
|
PESCANOVA
|
IGBM Textile, Clothing and Shoes
|
ITX
|
INDITEX
|
NXT
|
NUEVA EXPRES
|
ADZ
|
A DOMINGUEZ
|
IGBM Paper and Graphic Design
|
ENC
|
ENCE
|
MCM
|
MIQUEL COST.
|
IBG
|
IBERPAPEL
|
IGBM Pharmaceutical Products and Biotechnology
|
GRF
|
GRIFOLS
|
GRF.P
|
GRIFOLS B
|
FAE
|
FAES
|
ALM
|
ALMIRALL
|
PHM
|
PHARMA MAR
|
ROVI
|
LABORAT.ROVI
|
ORY
|
ORYZON GENOM
|
PRM
|
PRIM
|
RJF
|
REIG
|
BIO
|
BIOSEARCH
|
IGBM Other Consumer Goods
|
VID
|
VIDRALA
|
IGBM CONSUMER SERVICES
|
IGBM Leisure, Tourism and Catering
|
MEL
|
MELIA HOTELS
|
EAT
|
AMREST
|
EDR
|
EDREAMS ODIG
|
NHH
|
NH HOTEL
|
CDR
|
CODERE
|
IGBM Commerce
|
DIA
|
DIA
|
SPS
|
SERV.POINT S
|
IGBM Media and Advertising
|
TL5
|
MEDIASET ESP
|
A3M
|
ATRESMEDIA
|
PRS
|
PRISA
|
VOC
|
VOCENTO
|
VER
|
VERTICE 360
|
IGBM Transport and Retail
|
AENA
|
AENA
|
IAG
|
INT.AIRL.GRP
|
LOG
|
LOGISTA
|
IGBM Other Services
|
PSG
|
PROSEGUR
|
CASH
|
PROSE. CASH
|
CBAV
|
CLIN BAVIERA
|
IGBM FINANCIAL SERVICES
|
IGBM Banks and Saving Banks
|
SAN
|
SANTANDER
|
BBVA
|
BBVA
|
CABK
|
CAIXABANK
|
SAB
|
B. SABADELL
|
BKT
|
BANKINTER
|
BKIA
|
BANKIA
|
UNI
|
UNICAJA
|
LBK
|
LIBERBANK
|
IGBM Insurance
|
MAP
|
MAPFRE
|
GCO
|
G.CATALANA O
|
IGBM Portfolio and Holdings
|
ALB
|
COR.ALBA
|
ALNT
|
ALANTRA
|
IGBM Investment Services
|
BME
|
BOLSAS Y MER
|
R4
|
RENTA 4 BCO.
|
IGBM TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
|
IGBM Telecommunications and Others
|
TEF
|
TELEFONICA
|
CLNX
|
CELLNEX
|
MAS
|
MASMOVIL
|
EKT
|
EUSKALTEL
|
DOM
|
GL. DOMINION
|
EZE
|
EZENTIS
|
IGBM Electronics and Software
|
AMS
|
AMADEUS IT
|
IDR
|
INDRA "A"
|
AMP
|
AMPER
|
IGBM REAL ESTATE SERVICES
|
IGBM Estate Agents and Others
|
AEDAS
|
AEDAS
|
HOME
|
NEINOR H.
|
MVC
|
METROVACESA
|
RLIA
|
REALIA
|
ISUR
|
INM. DEL SUR
|
QBT
|
QUABIT INM.
|
REN
|
RENTA CORP.
|
NYE
|
NYESA VALORE
|
MTB
|
MONTEBALITO
|
UBS
|
URBAS
|
IGBM SOCIMI (REITS)
|
MRL
|
MERLIN PROP.
|
COL
|
INM. COLONIA
|
LRE
|
LAR ESPAÑA R
|
ARM
|
ARIMA