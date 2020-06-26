 Skip to main Content
BME: IGBM Index New Composition For The Second Half Of 2020 - The Index Will Comprise 122 Stocks, Following The Exclusion Of Coemac And Sniace

Date 26/06/2020

The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee, during its ordinary index review meeting has decided that the Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) and the Indice Total will be made up of 122 stocks in the second half of the year, following the exclusion of COEMAC and SNIACE.

Both exclusions come as a consequence of their trading suspension by the CNMV. COEMAC was suspended from trading on 31 January 2020 following the start of voluntary bankruptcy proceedings while SNIACE stopped trading on the market on 12 February following the company’s procedure to go into liquidation.

Additionally, the Construction Materials Subsector Index will no longer be calculated, as it has lost all its constituents following the exclusion of the only stock included in it. In this way, the Basic Materials, Industry and Construction Sector Index will be made up of 6 Sub-Sector Indices.

The final weightings of sectors, sub-sectors and securities will be published in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s (www.bolsamadrid.es) Official Daily Bulletin on June 30th, 2020, which can be consulted on this link:   

http://www.bolsamadrid.es/ing/aspx/Estadisticas/Boletin/frameboletin.aspx.        

IGBM INDEX NEW COMPOSITION FOR THE SECOND HALF  2020

==================================================================

 

IGBM OIL AND POWER
 

IGBM Oil

REP

REPSOL
 

IGBM Power and Gas

IBE

IBERDROLA

REE

RED ELE.CORP

ELE

ENDESA

NTGY

NATURGY ENER

ENG

ENAGAS
 

IGBM Renewables

SLR

SOLARIA

ADX

AUDAX RENOV.

SPK

SOLARPACK

GRE

GRENERGY
 

IGBM BASIC MATERIALS, INDUSTRY AND CONSTRUCTION
 

IGBM Minerals, Metals and Processing of Metal Products

ACX

ACERINOX

CIE

CIE AUTOMOT.

MTS

ARCEL.MITTAL

TUB

TUBACEX

LGT

LINGOTES

BKY

BERKELEY

TRG

TUBOS REUNID
 

IGBM Manufacturing and Assembly of Consumer Goods

SGRE

SIEMENS GAM.

ZOT

ZARDOYA OTIS

GEST

GESTAMP

CAF

AUXIL. FF.CC

TLGO

TALGO

ENO

ELECNOR

AZK

AZKOYEN

NEA

CORREA
 

IGBM Construction

FER

FERROVIAL

ACS

ACS CONST.

ANA

ACCIONA

SCYR

SACYR

FCC

FCC

OHL

OBR.H.LAIN

GSJ

G.E.SAN JOSE
 

IGBM Industry and Chemical Industry

ECR

ERCROS
 

IGBM Engineering and Others

APPS

APPLUS SERVI

TRE

TEC.REUNIDAS

FDR

FLUIDRA

ABG.P

ABENGOA B

AI

AIRTIFICIAL

MDF

D. FELGUERA

ABG

ABENGOA A

GALQ

GRAL. ALQ. M
 

IGBM Aerospace

AIR

AIRBUS SE
 

IGBM CONSUMER GOODS
 

IGBM Food and Beverages

VIS

VISCOFAN

EBRO

EBRO FOODS

CCEP

CCEP

BDL

BARON DE LEY

NTH

NATURHOUSE

RIO

B. RIOJANAS

OLE

DEOLEO

PVA

PESCANOVA
 

IGBM Textile, Clothing and Shoes

ITX

INDITEX

NXT

NUEVA EXPRES

ADZ

A DOMINGUEZ
 

IGBM Paper and Graphic Design

ENC

ENCE

MCM

MIQUEL COST.

IBG

IBERPAPEL
 

IGBM Pharmaceutical Products and Biotechnology

GRF

GRIFOLS

GRF.P

GRIFOLS B

FAE

FAES

ALM

ALMIRALL

PHM

PHARMA MAR

ROVI

LABORAT.ROVI

ORY

ORYZON GENOM

PRM

PRIM

RJF

REIG

BIO

BIOSEARCH
 

IGBM Other Consumer Goods

VID

VIDRALA
 

IGBM CONSUMER SERVICES
 

IGBM Leisure, Tourism and Catering

MEL

MELIA HOTELS

EAT

AMREST

EDR

EDREAMS ODIG

NHH

NH HOTEL

CDR

CODERE
 

IGBM Commerce

DIA

DIA

SPS

SERV.POINT S
 

IGBM Media and Advertising

TL5

MEDIASET ESP

A3M

ATRESMEDIA

PRS

PRISA

VOC

VOCENTO

VER

VERTICE 360
 

IGBM Transport and Retail

AENA

AENA

IAG

INT.AIRL.GRP

LOG

LOGISTA
 

IGBM Other Services

PSG

PROSEGUR

CASH

PROSE. CASH

CBAV

CLIN BAVIERA
 

IGBM FINANCIAL SERVICES
 

IGBM Banks and Saving Banks

SAN

SANTANDER

BBVA

BBVA

CABK

CAIXABANK

SAB

B. SABADELL

BKT

BANKINTER

BKIA

BANKIA

UNI

UNICAJA

LBK

LIBERBANK
 

IGBM Insurance

MAP

MAPFRE

GCO

G.CATALANA O
 

IGBM Portfolio and Holdings

ALB

COR.ALBA

ALNT

ALANTRA
 

IGBM Investment Services

BME

BOLSAS Y MER

R4

RENTA 4 BCO.
 

IGBM TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
 

IGBM Telecommunications and Others

TEF

TELEFONICA

CLNX

CELLNEX

MAS

MASMOVIL

EKT

EUSKALTEL

DOM

GL. DOMINION

EZE

EZENTIS
 

IGBM Electronics and Software

AMS

AMADEUS IT

IDR

INDRA "A"

AMP

AMPER
 

IGBM REAL ESTATE SERVICES
 

IGBM Estate Agents and Others

AEDAS

AEDAS

HOME

NEINOR H.

MVC

METROVACESA

RLIA

REALIA

ISUR

INM. DEL SUR

QBT

QUABIT INM.

REN

RENTA CORP.

NYE

NYESA VALORE

MTB

MONTEBALITO

UBS

URBAS
 

IGBM SOCIMI (REITS)

MRL

MERLIN PROP.

COL

INM. COLONIA

LRE

LAR ESPAÑA R

ARM

ARIMA