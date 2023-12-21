Identity Fraud: BaFin Warns Against Alleged Steubing AG Wert-papierhandelsbank

The financial supervisory authority BaFin warns against offers from the alleged Steubing AG Wertpapierhandelsbank. It is suspected that the unknown operators are offering consumers securities for sale without permission. The operators give the impression that there is a connection with Wolfgang Steubing AG Wertpapierdienstleister, which is supervised by BaFin . This is false. This is a case of identity fraud.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or in-vestment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the required authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).