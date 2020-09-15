Ideal Prediction Awarded ‘Best Surveillance Provider’ By FX Markets - Codifying Principles-Based Best Trading Practices In FICC

Ideal Prediction (Ideal), the independent trading analysis and data science company for capital markets, has won the FX Markets award for ‘Best Surveillance Provider’ for the second consecutive year.
“We are delighted that FX Markets once again recognized Ideal’s Scope analytics,” said John Crouch, CEO of Ideal Prediction. “Our clients’ feedback and team’s inventions created an essential service that helps evidence adherence to best trading practices, including regulations like Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and standards like the FICC Market Standards Board (FMSB), in addition to the FX Global Code (FXGC).”
He added, “Our clients state that Ideal is the only firm codifying principles-based documents across FICC markets. That translation enables us to create unique, structured analytics.”
Ideal partners with banks and regulators, codifying principles and independently analyzing raw transaction data. Trading firms, ECNs, and technology vendors use the analytics to generate evidence and immediately resolve issues as they arise. Users include managers subject to SM&CR, traders, and first line of defense supervisors - all are keen to mitigate evolving risks.
Now in its 18th year, the FX Markets e-FX Awards recognize the dedication, skill and creativity of market participants as they navigate the evolving world of electronic FX trading. Winners are selected by a panel of industry judges and senior editors.