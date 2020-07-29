iComply Now Listed In The FINRA Compliance Vendor Directory

iComply Investor Services (“iComply”), a leading regtech software provider, is pleased to announce its listing in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Compliance Vendor Directory, which features vendors offering products, solutions, and services to firms overseen by the US regulator.
“iComply is dedicated to making the financial markets more robust, secure, and efficient,” said Matthew Unger, CEO and Founder of iComply Investor Services. “This listing in the FINRA Compliance Vendor Directory is an exciting moment in the company’s history as we continue to expand our client base and work with US firms to digitize their back office.”
iComply’s compliance management solutions offer institutional-grade identification and risk mitigation tools that support the complete AML compliance lifecycle for clients in industries ranging from professional services, to online banking, capital markets, payment processing, trading platforms, virtual assets, as well as government and enterprise.
FINRA is an independent, government-authorized, not-for-profit organization that oversees U.S. broker-dealers. FINRA works under supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and writes and enforces rules, examines firms for compliance, fosters market transparency, and educates investors.
The Compliance Vendor Directory features companies specializing in: compliance consulting, cybersecurity, data management, information archiving, exam prep & firm CE, insurance brokers, monitoring & surveillance, PCAOB registered accountants, and registration services.