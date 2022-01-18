ICM.com Extends Partnership With F1 Team, Scuderia AlphaTauri

ICM.com, UK-based leading global multi-regulated financial service provider, is exhilarated to announce the partnership with F1 team, Scuderia AlphaTauri will continue for the year 2022.
The partnership commenced during the first quarter of the 2021 season with the inaugural race in Monaco and the renewal was inked during the last Turkish Grand Prix. The partnership will continue through the 2022 season, featuring the ICM.com logo on the new 2022 car in the upcoming season. Not to mention, that ICM’s logo will also be displayed on the drivers’ and teams’ attire, the team’s fleet of trucks, and all Partner logo displays in the trackside hospitality, garage and communications facilities. ICM.com will also be working closely with the Scuderia AlphaTauri team and its drivers, including Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda on several marketing initiatives that would further help in the expansion of the ICM brand worldwide and across the F1 global fanbase.
Alongside the company’s presence at the most iconic motorsport trails, ICM.com is currently partnered with England Polo team at Chestertons Polo in the Park. The organisation has a unique partnership history with partners such as Newcastle United FC, Fulham FC and World Cycling Revival 2018.
Shoaib Abedi, CEO and Founder said “It has always been in our best interest to collaborate with establishments who share similar visions as ours and we are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Scuderia AlphaTauri, which has been a well-matched partner for ICM, sharing a fierce pursuit of performance and innovation. The year 2021 was a great season and we look forward to many more years of great partnerships and business relationships.”
The contract renewal with Scuderia AlphaTauri comes as no surprise. Both establishments are looking forward to yet another successful year and to creating more new and exciting opportunities to engage with fans of the financial markets and formula 1 world. The teams are eagerly anticipating the first international race of the 2022 season, which will take place in Bahrain on March 20th.