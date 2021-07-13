ICM Expands Product Offering To Cross 5000 Instruments

ICM.com, a UK-based global multi-regulated financial services provider, announced today the expansion of its product offering, by adding over 700 US Stock CFDs on its world-renowned MT5 Platform.
ICM.com is always striving to offer its clients access to different asset classes to diversify their investment portfolios. Currently, the broker provides its clients with access to over 5000 financial instruments that include spot forex, metals, cash indices, energy futures, and many more.
The US stock market gives investors the opportunity to trade top companies such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc., Paypal holdings, Slack Technologies, CME Group. All listed companies and many more are now available as CFDs for trading to ICM.com clients.
In the fast pace world, we live in today, investors are determined to seek additional investment opportunities to expand their portfolios. Trading CFDs with ICM.com entails several advantages, including access to the underlying asset at a lower cost, efficient use of capital and a profit potential in falling and/or rising markets.
Shoaib Abedi, director and founder of ICM.com commented: “As a global organization, we always aim to serve our clients to their requirements. The expansion of our portfolio is a logical move towards the creation of an optimal trading environment for our clients.”
Back in February 2021, ICM had also announced the launch of its new product and trading platform, ICM Securities that gives access to several stock markets worldwide, enabling traders to invest in a range of companies in the United States, Europe, and Arab countries, and gaining shareholder's rights, such as earning dividends.
