ICI, SIFMA And DTCC Comment On U.S. Move To T+1

Today, the Investment Company Institute (ICI), the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), and DTCC issued the following statement on the move to T+1:

“With the U.S. T+1 settlement cycle for corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and equities transactions now in place, ICI, SIFMA, and DTCC thank all the stakeholders for their collaboration and support in successfully implementing this historic change to U.S. markets. There was a tremendous amount of partnership and hard work to make T+1 a reality.

“Early indications following T+1 implementation are positive, and we look forward to working closely with firms and key stakeholders in the coming weeks to monitor and address any issues that may arise.

“Shortening the settlement cycle to T+1 promises to deliver greater operational efficiencies and substantially lower margin requirements while reducing risk in the financial system. With T+1 now live, we’ve collectively begun to achieve those benefits together.”

