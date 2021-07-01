ICI CEO Eric Pan On IOSCO Announcement Of New Secretary General

Commenting on the announcement that Martin Maloney was appointed IOSCO Secretary General replacing Paul Andrews, Eric J. Pan, CEO, ICI, commented:
"ICI applauds today’s announcement that Martin Moloney will become Secretary General of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). IOSCO is leading work on crucial issues of the day for the securities industry, including sustainable investment, financial stability, and investor protection. Martin will be a tremendous Secretary General. We look forward to working with him to inform and advance this dialogue."