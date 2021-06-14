ICE Reports Record Total Futures And Options Open Interest Of 85.8 Million Contracts - Total Open Interest +10% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record open interest of 85.8 million contracts on June 10, 2021.
The record depth of liquidity across ICE’s markets is being driven by products including:
- ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil, the global benchmark for refined products, open interest is up 22% year-over-year (“y/y”) across futures and options;
- ICE TTF natural gas futures, which is at record open interest of 1.96 million contracts, up 21% y/y;
- Interest Rate futures and options open interest is up 32% y/y. Open interest in Sterling and SONIA futures and options is up 54% y/y and by more than 200% y/y, respectively; Euribor open interest is up 7% y/y; and open interest in ICE Gilt futures and options, the highly liquid market benchmark for UK Government Bonds, is up 37% y/y;
- Open interest across ICE’s global environmental complex is up 16% y/y at approximately 2.8 million contracts, reflecting the importance of ICE’s environmental markets to price climate risk. EUA futures and options open interest is up 22% y/y and the North American physical environmental complex is at record open interest of more than 1 million contracts; and
- Open interest in Coffee and Cotton futures and options is up 6% and 16% respectively y/y.
ICE started by digitizing the energy markets to provide greater price transparency. Today, our global exchanges and clearing services connect participants across major asset classes. Built on a foundation of expertise, extensive and varied data sets and execution technology, our global network spans the financial system. We help market participants invest, hedge and raise capital with comprehensive market and reference data tools, supported by ICE’s trusted clearing risk frameworks.