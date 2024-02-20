ICE Reports Record Open Interest Of Over 90 Million Contracts Across Total Futures And Options Markets

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that its global futures and options markets reached record open interest of 90.2 million contracts on February 15, 2024, with ICE’s commodities futures and options markets hitting record open interest of 61.8 million contracts on February 16, 2024.

ICE’s energy futures and options portfolio hit record open interest of 57 million contracts on February 16, 2024, with global natural gas futures and options recording record open interest of 38.5 million contracts.

On the same day, ICE TTF natural gas futures and options contracts hit record open interest of 3.9 million, up 92% year-over-year, as TTF options contracts reached record open interest of almost 2 million. ICE’s TTF contracts offer the most liquid markets to manage exposure to global natural gas prices as participants utilize the liquidity out to December 2032.

“Every day we are seeing our diverse customer base utilize the depth and breadth of ICE’s global energy benchmarks and the critical price signals they provide to manage changes in energy flows around the world,” said Trabue Bland, SVP, Futures Markets, ICE. “The open interest records in TTF underscore the significance of our contracts to the price formation of global natural gas and demonstrates how the market depends on ICE’s energy futures and options to reflect global fundamentals.”

Meanwhile, in traded volumes, ICE’s total options contracts hit record traded volume of 34.7 million in January 2024, beating the previous monthly record set in August 2011, while ICE’s commodity options traded a record 20.2 million contracts during the month.

ICE offers customers the most liquid markets to trade energy derivatives. ICE’s range of global natural gas benchmarks sit alongside ICE Brent, used to price three quarters of the world’s internationally traded crude oil, as well as the most liquid markets to trade environmental products, which support market participants in meeting emissions reduction goals.