ICE Reports Record Liquidity Across Its Global Natural Gas Futures Markets With Record Open Interest In Henry Hub Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record liquidity across its global natural gas futures markets, including record open interest in ICE’s Henry Hub natural gas futures market.

On December 18, 2023, ICE reached record open interest of 20.2 million across its global natural gas futures markets. This includes record open interest of 17.9 million across North American natural gas futures and record open interest of 7.6 million in ICE’s Henry Hub natural gas futures market, surpassing the record last set in ICE Henry Hub on April 24, 2013.

“The benefits to customers of ICE’s focus on building a truly global energy platform, underpinned by such a broad range of liquid benchmarks across the entire energy spectrum, is resulting in more customers choosing ICE’s markets to manage the complexity of their risk management needs,” said Trabue Bland, SVP, Futures Markets at ICE. “Customers are increasingly recognizing the meaningful margin offsets available when trading and clearing their global natural gas and wider energy exposure at ICE, helping build a momentum of liquidity and capital efficient trading.”

ICE offers the broadest range of benchmarks to support natural gas markets, including ICE’s global natural gas benchmark TTF and supporting TTF 1st line contract, the U.S. natural gas benchmark Henry Hub, the Canadian natural gas benchmark AECO, ICE’s U.K. natural gas benchmark NBP, and ICE JKM LNG (Platts), the benchmark price for natural gas for North-East Asia. Through ICE's Henry Hub futures, ICE offers customers the most liquid markets to manage longer term exposure to U.S. natural gas prices, with participants drawn to the liquidity available out to October 2033.

Open interest across ICE’s total futures and options markets hit a record 86.5 million contracts on December 14, 2023, while on December 15, 2023, ICE’s global commodity futures and options markets reached record open interest of approximately 58 million and ICE’s global energy futures and options markets reached record open interest of 53.2 million. ICE offers customers the most liquid markets in the world to trade energy derivatives.